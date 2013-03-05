MARIKANA, South Africa, March 5 Lonmin Plc , the world's third-largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday workers were still on an illegal strike at two shafts at its Marikana mine in South Africa, revising a previous statement that the strike had ended.

Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said workers at the Saffy and Newman shafts had not returned, contrary to what the company had said earlier.