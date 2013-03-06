JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Miners returned to work on
Wednesday at world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin's
Marikana mine in South Africa, ending a one-day illegal
stoppage, a trade unionist said.
"The guys have gone back to work," Gideon du Plessis, deputy
general secretary of the Solidarity trade union, told Reuters.
Solidarity represents skilled workers and was not part of the
strike that coincided with a site visit by journalists.
Independent confirmation could not immediately be made.
Thousands of workers went on a wildcat strike at the mine on
Tuesday, embarrassing Lonmin as it hosted a media tour in a bid
to show it had recovered from months of deadly labour unrest.
Disruptions at Marikana are particularly closely-watched as
it was the site where 34 striking miners were shot dead by
police last August in South Africa's deadliest security incident
since the end of apartheid in 1994.
Workers at two of the four shafts involved in the stoppage
had already returned on Tuesday.
The strike was led by members of the militant Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), who were demanding
the closure of the offices of the rival National Union of
Mineworkers on the grounds that it is no longer the largest body
representing workers there.
The turf war between AMCU and NUM, which is a powerful
political ally of the ruling African National Congress, was at
the heart of much of the unrest that hit the platinum and gold
mining sectors in South Africa last year, triggering labour
violence that killed over 50 people.