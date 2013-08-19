JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 Platinum producer Lonmin faces possible strike action from minority unions that were left out of a recognition agreement it signed last week with South Africa's hardline Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

The Solidarity trade union, which represents about 1,400 skilled workers at Lonmin or around 5 percent of the workforce, said on Monday "it is considering staging a strike at Lonmin in a bid to have its recognition at the company restored".

"This comes after Lonmin signed a recognition agreement in terms of which AMCU is the only recognised union at the company," it said in a statement.

Solidarity has declared a dispute with Lonmin over the issue and taken the matter to the government labour mediator, a step towards legal strike action.

Ironically, Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer of platinum, signed the agreement with AMCU in part to avert a threatened strike.

But in doing so, other unions say Lonmin gave AMCU, which now represents more than 60 percent of its workforce, all organisational rights while stripping recognition from other labour groups with members in its shafts.

This includes AMCU's archrival the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which represents about 20 percent of the workers at Lonmin. NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters its members might also down tools at Lonmin over the issue.

AMCU wrested tens of thousands of disgruntled NUM members last year in a turf war on the platinum belt which triggered wildcat strikes and killed over 50 people, including 34 striking workers shot dead by police at Lonmin's Marikana mine.

Lonmin officials were not immediately available for comment.

The company is still recovering from last year's strikes and unrest. If it can get through this financial year without disruption, it expects to produce more than 700,000 ounces of platinum, around 15 percent of South African output.

"A strike will be the last resort, however, it could have devastating consequences. Such a strike will cost Lonmin around 60 million rand ($6 million) a day in production losses," said Gideon du Plessis, Solidarity's general secretary.

Solidarity does not have huge numbers at Lonmin but its skilled members perform vital functions.