JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has been given permission by a government mediator to call a strike over wages against world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin, the union said on Tuesday.

AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama told Reuters the union would consult its members "soon" about possible strike action against Lonmin, and that miners there could down tools before Christmas or next year. Analysts have said a strike is more likely in 2014.