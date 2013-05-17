May 17 Lonmin Plc said it had met with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the main union behind the two-day strike at the company's South African operations, on Thursday to discuss a new agreement recognising the AMCU as the platinum producer's majority union.

Lonmin said talks with the AMCU, which represents 70 percent of the company's rank and file employees and had called off the strike on Wednesday, were continuing on Friday.

AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa had told strikers on Wednesday that the union would press for Lonmin management to recognise it as the majority union.