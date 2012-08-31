JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 Discussions among platinum
miner Lonmin Plc , unions and government to end
a three-week strike have been suspended until Monday for
funerals of those killed in a labour fight, a union official
said on Friday.
Gideon du Plessis, deputy secretary general of trade union
Solidarity, also said talks that stated this week seeking a plan
to have 3,000 striking workers return to their post at Lonmin's
South Africa operations were suspended on Friday.
Lonmin said in a statement that 5.7 percent of its 28,000
-strong South African workforce had reported for work on Friday.
That was down from just under 7 percent on Thursday, and likely
impacted by workers attending funerals of their colleagues.
Production at the world's third-largest platinum producer
has come to a near standstill from the labour unrest, which has
left 44 dead this month.
Shares of Lonmin were down 0.24 percent in Johannesburg at
78.71 rand at 1006 GMT.