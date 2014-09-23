(Adds background, detail)

LONDON, Sept 23 Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, on Tuesday denied reports that it has avoided taxes by shifting funds from its South African operations abroad.

Lonmin dismissed as "false and mischievous" allegations that it has transferred funds out of the country so that they would not be used to meet miners' wage demands, social labour commitments, or be included in taxable income.

"Lonmin pays tax fully and properly in all jurisdictions in which it operates," the South African mining company said.

Tuesday's statement follows an article published last week by the Mail and Guardian newspaper, and public comments by South Africa's Alternative Information and Development Centre (AIDC), which has called on South Africa's Revenue Service to investigate Lonmin's financial operations.

Lonmin was at the centre of a labour strike over pay in 2012 which turned violent and resulted into the police shooting of 34 striking mine workers.

The miner was also hit by a 6-month long mining strike earlier this year. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)