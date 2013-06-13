JOHANNESBURG, June 13 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday it had failed to reach a recognition agreement with South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) after marathon talks, paving the way for a possible strike.

Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said no further talks were scheduled for Thursday. Officials from AMCU, which has threatened to call a strike if no agreement were reached, could not be reached for comment.

Lonmin has said a strike would be illegal.

AMCU wants to be recognised as the majority union at Lonmin as it now represents over 70 percent of the workforce at the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal.

Lonmin's mines were shut for weeks by an illegal strike in 2012 and were the centre of last year's violence in the platinum belt, which saw 34 miners shot dead by police in a single day in the worst security incident since the end of apartheid.

AMCU, which has emerged as the dominant union in the platinum shafts after a bloody turf war with the once unrivalled National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has also led two brief wildcat strikes at Lonmin this year, most recently last month.