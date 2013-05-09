JOHANNESBURG May 9 Platinum producer Lonmin
said on Thursday the militant Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU) now controlled 70 percent of its
main South African workforce, after poaching disgruntled members
from the National Union of Mineworkers.
Lonmin said it was working to finalise an agreement with
AMCU, the NUM and other smaller unions to get wage talks off the
ground. A turf war between AMCU and NUM triggered wildcat
strikes and violence last year that killed some 50 people in the
mining sector.