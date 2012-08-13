U.N. chief urges Burundi parties to participate in peace talks
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 13 A South African police officer was killed with a machete on Monday as authorities tried to quell violence between rival unions at a mine operated by world number three platinum producer Lonmin .
"We confirm that one died at the scene after being hit by a panga," police spokesman Thulani Ngubane told Reuters. A panga is a traditional machete.
LUANDA Angola said on Friday that Portugal's decision to charge its Vice President Manuel Vicente with corruption and money laundering was a "serious attack" that threatened relations between the two states.
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.