MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South Africa's trade union Solidarity said on Wednesday it has reached a two-year wage agreement with platinum miner Lonmin that will see its members get pay rises of up to 8 percent.
Lonmin, the world's No. 3 platinum producer, also signed a deal with the bigger National Union of Mineworkers earlier this month.
Solidarity said the increase will range between 6.5 percent and 8 percent, depending on worker category and performance, and will be backdated to Oct 1.
Bigger rivals Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum reached agreements earlier this year with South African unions but had to cough up above inflation wage increases over the next two years which ranged from 8-10 percent. Annual inflation was 6.1 percent in November. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.