UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Oct 30 Strike-hit platinum miner Lonmin's largest single investor, Xstrata, is considering whether to subscribe to an $800 million rights issue to slash the company's debt and fund a recovery, it said.
"We will assess the company's strategy, business plan and management capability to ensure an attractive and sustainable future for the business, before making any decision on our intentions in respect of the proposed rights issue," a spokeswoman for Xstrata said.
Earlier, Lonmin's acting chief executive said the group would now begin consulting its major shareholders, having announced the size of its proposed rights issue, amended debt agreements and a longer-term "renewal" plan.
Xstrata has a stake of just under 25 percent in Lonmin.
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.