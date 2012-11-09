LONDON Nov 9 Lonmin said on Friday that core shareholder Xstrata offered to sell Lonmin its PGM and alloys division alongside a $1 billion rights issue that would have given Xstrata a controlling share of the platinum miner.

In a statement, Lonmin said it had rejected the proposed reverse takeover, which would also have seen Xstrata naming the top executives of the expanded Lonmin.

"The Board of Lonmin had made it clear that it would be prepared to consider any revised proposal that Xstrata wished to make on its merits; however, no revised proposal was made by Xstrata," Lonmin said.

Xstrata owns about a quarter of Lonmin.