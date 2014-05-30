(Corrects to add dropped word 'by' in headline)

May 30 (Reuters) -

* Lonmin plc - media release (lonmin dismisses allegations)

* Lonmin plc - dismissed allegations made by AMCU negotiator, Mr Brian Ashley, and subsequently repeated by the alternative information and development centre, as without substance and completely false

* Lonmin plc - financial statements are subject to regular and thorough auditing processes by an independent auditor

Further company coverage: