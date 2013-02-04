LONDON Feb 4 Lonrho PLC : * Progress in certain areas has been slower than expected in the final quarter * Expects to report a net operating loss of between (£3M) and (£5M) for the

full year * In Q4 lead times on delivering new product lines have proven longer than

previously expected * Headline and like-for-like revenue growth £186.1M for the full year * Revenue in the quarter 4 increased 34.3% to £46.2M * Q4 like-for-like revenue at constant currency increased by 28.9%