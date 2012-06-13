* Lonrho sells aviation unit to Rubicon for $86 mln
* Unit to become Fastjet, which will launch by year-end
* Stelios's easyGroup to own 5 pct of Rubicon
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, June 13 EasyJet founder Stelios
Haji-Ioannou moved a step closer to setting up a new
Africa-focused airline, Fastjet, after a British investment
group he is part of bought Lonrho's African aviation
business.
Lonrho, an industrial group with interests in Africa, said
on Wednesday it had sold its aviation unit to British investment
firm Rubicon for $86 million in Rubicon shares. As part
of the deal, Stelios's easyGroup will own 5 percent of Rubicon.
Lonrho, which will own more than 50 percent of Rubicon on
completion of the deal, runs Fly540, a low-cost carrier that
operates in east Africa.
Fastjet, which plans to list on London's junior AIM market
under the Rubicon banner, will use the existing Fly540 platform
and expand its network, eventually folding it into the new
airline.
"It is the optimum time to launch because Africa is hugely
underserved from an aviation perspective. It is the last
frontier for aviation," said Ed Winter, the former easyJet chief
operating officer who will become Fastjet CEO.
"We will fly between Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana and Angola and
the average fare will be $70-$80. We should be flying by the end
of the year," he said, adding Fastjet would expand across Africa
to become the first low-cost pan-African airline.
Africa's aviation market is set to soar, powered by the
resource-rich continent's robust economic growth and burgeoning
consumer market, which are driving business and leisure travel.
Earlier this year, Stelios unveiled plans to set up Fastjet,
stoking tensions with easyJet management - Stelios and his
family are the largest easyJet shareholder with 38 percent.
Stelios, who set up low-cost British airline easyJet in 1995
when he was 28, retains the right to be appointed to the Rubicon
board as an easyGroup representative.
Fastjet will launch with up to three jets and plans to
operate to European standards, Winter said.
Rubicon shareholders will meet on June 29 to approve the
deal.
EasyGroup conducted a feasibility study for Rubicon, which
last year raised 9 million pounds ($14 million) in a placing to
fund Fastjet's launch.
($1 = 0.6432 pound)
