ZURICH, April 24 Life science and specialty
chemicals group Lonza confirmed its outlook for the
full year after its business performance improved in the first
quarter from the year-ago period.
"In both the Specialty Ingredients and Pharma & Biotech
segments, we realized our growth targets and achieved a better
performance than in the same period of the previous year," the
group said in a statement on Thursday without providing figures.
Lonza said it was on track to deliver a revenue growth of
around 5 percent and a core earnings before interest and tax
growth of around 10 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)