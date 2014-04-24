ZURICH, April 24 Life science and specialty chemicals group Lonza confirmed its outlook for the full year after its business performance improved in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

"In both the Specialty Ingredients and Pharma & Biotech segments, we realized our growth targets and achieved a better performance than in the same period of the previous year," the group said in a statement on Thursday without providing figures.

Lonza said it was on track to deliver a revenue growth of around 5 percent and a core earnings before interest and tax growth of around 10 percent in 2014.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)