ZURICH Jan 21 Switzerland's Lonza held off giving a quantitative forecast for sales and profit growth this year as it grapples with an unexpected surge in the Swiss franc after the country's central bank scrapped its cap on the currency.

The specialty chemicals and life sciences group is hoping a three-year restructuring programme that has included plant closures, job cuts and divestments of low-margin businesses will start to pay off in 2015.

But its efforts have been complicated by the SNB's shock decision last week to unwind its three-year-old policy of holding down the franc's value, which sent the stock tumbling and prompted a raft of downgrades from analysts.

"Due to the recent and unexpected volatility in financial and currency markets, we decided to re-evaluate our outlook and to provide guidance for 2015 at a later stage," Lonza said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net profit for the full-year came in at 237 million Swiss francs ($271.82 million) compared to 87 million a year earlier and ahead OF a consensus forecast of 220 million francs in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8719 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)