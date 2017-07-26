UPDATE 2-Lonza outlines 2022 targets, shares hit record highs

* H1 core earnings up 29 percent, beat expectations

* Sales up 15 pct

* Sets out targets for 2022

* Shares hit record highs (Adds market reaction)

By Michael Shields

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group AG set out ambitious growth targets and beat market expectations for first-half core profit, sending its shares more than 6 percent higher on Wednesday.

It announced plans for a facility called Ibex to help pharmaceuticals and biotech customers speed products to market, building on its fast-growing platform as a custom manufacturing organisation (CMO).

Lonza helps clients develop and manufacture active drug ingredients, provides dosage forms for the pharmaceuticals and consumer health and nutrition industries, and offers other outsourced services.

Lonza, which joined the Swiss blue-chip index in May, aims to generate by 2022 sales of 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion), an EBITDA margin of 30 percent and a return on net operating assets (RONOA) of 35 percent.

The targets include its business with Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsules and other drug delivery systems that it bought this year from KKR & Co LP for $5.5 billion.

Lonza's half-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29.1 percent to 577 million for a margin of 24.8 percent.

Sales on a standalone basis rose 15.1 percent to 2.32 billion francs.

"Lonza expects to continue its momentum in H2 2017; however, results will then be compared with an exceptionally strong H2 2016," the company said.

Baader Helvea analyst Laura Lopez Pineda wrote to clients that Lonza's targets were well ahead of consensus expectations, while its strong cash flow could allow rapid deleveraging and high dividend payments. The bank confirmed its "buy" rating.

Jefferies analysts called the 2022 targets "better than we had hoped" and cited management's track record of beating profitability goals. It also rates the stock "buy".

The shares, up more than 30 percent this year, were up 7 percent at 229.60 at 0821 GMT after hitting a record high of 233 francs.

The company in April had forecast 2017 sales would grow at a high-single-digit rate, with core operating profit expanding even faster and EBITDA above 1 billion Swiss francs.

The new Ibex facility in Switzerland will support activities across several technologies – mammalian, microbial, cellular or bio-conjugate – ranging from late discovery to development and commercial manufacturing of products, it said.

The platform may reduce time-to-market for customers by 12 months or more and reduce investment decision risks, it said.