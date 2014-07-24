FOREX-Dollar loses more ground; yen up on safe-haven demand
ZURICH, July 24 Swiss specialty chemicals maker and life sciences group Lonza reiterated its full-year outlook as it posted first-half earnings that were slightly ahead of expectations.
Sales rose 7 percent in the first half to 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.99 billion). Analysts on average had forecast sales of 1.8 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Net profit for the period stood at 140 million francs, compared to 41 million a year earlier. Analysts in the poll had predicted a figure of 127 million francs.
Chief Executive Richard Ridinger is in the middle of overhauling Lonza's structure and has shuttered plants, cut jobs and exited a project to produce generic drugs to try and improve profitability and productivity.
Lonza confirmed its target for around a 10 percent increase in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2014, as well as revenue growth of around 5 percent. The group also said capital expenditure in 2014 will remain well below 300 million francs. ($1 = 0.9023 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
March 21 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Parkinson's disease treatment Xadago as an add-on therapy to levodopa, a drug widely used to treat the disease.
* FDA approves Xadago (safinamide) for parkinson's disease (PD) patients