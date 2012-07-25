(Repeats to add extra subscriber codes)
* Sees no need for capital for financing reasons
* H1 net profit drops to 94 mln Sfr vs 68.8 mln estimate
* Confirms financial targets, sets targets thru 2015
* Dealmaking on hold, to focus on operational improvement
* Shares up 5.5 pct
By Andrew Thompson
BASEL, 25 July Swiss drug industry supplier
Lonza posted a much smaller drop in first-half profit
than expected as business held up well amid economic uncertainty
and said it would not need to raise capital, sending its share
up over 6 percent.
The company, which grew sales 64.4 percent to 1.96 billion
Swiss francs following last year's $1.2 billion buy of U.S.
biocide company Arch Chemicals, also confirmed its guidance for
2012.
The shift to specialty chemicals has made Lonza less
dependent on volatile orders from large pharmaceutical and
generic drugmakers but the move back to a lower-margin business
has hurt earnings.
However, the company said on Wednesday it still expects
operating profit to rise up to 15 percent this year and
disclosed 2015 targets for the first time, including
mid-single-digit growth in annual sales and a margin on earnings
before interest, tax, deprecation and amortization of at least
20 percent.
"Importantly, 10 to 15 percent EBIT outlook is reiterated
and mid-term targets have been set by the new CEO, which are in
line with our estimates and should reassure sceptics," Jefferies
analyst Peter Welford said. He rates the stock at hold.
The Basel-based group reported a 3.1 percent drop in
first-half net profit to 94 million Swiss francs ($94.6
million), citing margin pressure in its main segment of
chemicals custom manufacturing, versus an average estimate of
68.8 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Lonza's shares, which hit an all-time low of 32.81 francs
last month on fears of a capital hike, bounced over 7 percent in
early trade, bucking a 0.2 percent fall in the European
healthcare index.
By 1342 GMT, they were up 5.5 percent at 46.26 francs.
Lonza, which has net debt of 2.53 billion francs ($2.55
billion) following the Arch Chemicals takeover last year, said
it would not need a capital increase for financing reasons.
Financial chief Toralf Haag told journalists Lonza had not
breached the terms of its debt in the first half, and did not
expect to do so this year or next.
New Chief Executive Richard Ridinger said that while the
company's focus in the past was on dealmaking, it would now
concentrate on delivering promised operational improvements. A
review of Lonza's structure and business models is ongoing with
further job cuts a possibility.
The company ousted former CEO Stefan Borgas in January after
2011 profit plunged by one third.
($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Katharina Bart and David Cowell)