ZURICH Oct 31 Specialty chemicals and life
science group Lonza said its restructuring plan was
fully on track as it confirmed its full year guidance on
Thursday.
Faced with low-cost competition, a strong Swiss franc and
higher raw material prices, Chief Executive Richard Ridinger is
overhauling Lonza's structure, cutting jobs and reorganising the
firm's production sites.
In its third-quarter business update, the company said its
specialty ingredients business segment had shown a good
performance, despite a weak recreational water market, while its
pharma & biotech division had delivered as expected.
Lonza, which makes ingredients for drugmakers such as
GlaxoSmithKline and Roche, reiterated its
target to increase core earnings before interest and tax by 10
percent this year, slowing from 28 percent growth in 2012.
The company said capital expenditure would remain below 250
million Swiss francs in 2013.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)