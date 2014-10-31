* Lonza now expects revenue growth of less than 5 pct

* Says has decided to keep wood protection business

* Confirms FY forecast for core EBIT growth of 10 pct

* Shares fall as much as 8.5 pct (Recasts with fall in shares, adds analyst comments)

By Caroline Copley

ZURICH, Oct 31 Shares in Switzerland's Lonza posted their biggest single day fall in almost three years on Friday after the company cut its 2014 sales forecast on the back of weak performance in its water treatment business.

The Basel-based firm also scrapped plans to sell its wood protection unit after receiving unattractive bids, adding to market disappointment.

Lonza said it now expects revenue growth of under 5 percent compared with a previous forecast of around 5 percent, after sales in its water business, which makes chemicals used in swimming pools and spas, were hit by bad weather.

"The impact of the long winter and poor summer in the northern hemisphere brought our results down far below expectations and even below last year's level," Chief Executive Richard Ridinger told reporters on a conference call.

This is the second time in two years that the water business, which it acquired as part of its $1.2 billion acquisition of Arch Chemicals in 2011, has dragged down results.

News of the downgrade drove Lonza's shares sharply down, especially as several analysts had expected the company to raise its core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) growth target instead. Lonza confirmed its full-year forecast for core EBIT growth of around 10 percent.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fabian Wenner, who rates the stock "hold", said he expected core EBIT estimates to be cut following the topline downgrade.

By 0909 GMT, the stock was trading down 5.9 percent at 109.00 Swiss francs, having fallen as much as 8.5 percent -- its biggest daily drop since January 2012.

Ridinger said Lonza would increase its focus on industrial water markets which are less volatile than its consumer business. Asked whether Lonza would consider selling its water business, Ridinger said no divestments were planned at present.

WOOD PROTECTION SALE ABANDONED

Analysts were also disappointed by Lonza's decision to retain its wood protection business after it failed to attract high enough bids.

"The market viewed a divestiture as a catalyst to accelerate the restructuring case, pay down debt more quickly and possibly allow for small acquisitions," said Wenner, adding the business, which has lower margins than the rest of the group, would need further restructuring.

The wood protection business, which has sales of around $300 million, had been slated for sale as part of a wide-ranging restructuring of Lonza's portfolio under Ridinger who took the helm in 2012.

Ridinger, who previously worked at German chemicals firm Cognis, has simplified the group's structure, closed plants, exited projects and cut jobs to try and improve productivity and profitability.

Lonza said all of its other businesses remained on track. The company also supplies drug ingredients to the pharmaceutical industry and said it had extended an agreement with U.S. drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co to manufacture biologic medicines. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by William Hardy and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)