ZURICH Jan 4 Lonza has concluded the divestment of its peptides business in Belgium to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding, the Swiss group said on Wednesday. It gave no financial terms.

"As announced (in) early December, Lonza has booked a non-cash related write-off of 44 million Swiss francs ($42.8 million). Furthermore, Lonza will also book a 29 million franc non-cash currency translation impact in the first half of 2017," it said.

($1 = 1.0279 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)