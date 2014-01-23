Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza said on Thursday it expects core earnings to grow 10 percent this year as it reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.
Lonza, which produces pharmaceutical ingredients for drugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline as well as chemicals for fertilizers, said full-year net profit fell 44 percent to 87 million Swiss francs ($95.6 million), compared to 156 million a year earlier.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected net profit of 120 million Swiss francs on average.
The Basel-based firm forecast an increase in core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 10 percent for 2014 and said sales should grow 5 percent. It confirmed its mid-term targets for 2015.
($1 = 0.9101 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BADEN BADEN, March 18 Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies pledged on Saturday to finalise new banking regulations, easing concerns that the new U.S. administration would pull out of a long-delayed global accord known as Basel III.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday.