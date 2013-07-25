BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
ZURICH, July 25 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Swiss Lonza Group said they were discontining their collaboration for the development, manufacturing and marketing of biosimilars.
The mutual decision to end the venture, started in 2009, will allow both companies to concentrate on their own strategies and expertise, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: