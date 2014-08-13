LONDON Aug 13 Car dealership chain Lookers , expects to post 2014 pretax profit of just over 60 million pounds ($100.9 million), CEO Andy Bruce told Reuters on Wednesday, higher than current analyst forecasts.

"We'll now be expected to nudge over 60 (million pounds) for the year which is OK with us," he said.

The company reported posted record first-half results earlier on Wednesday and said it was on track to beat the current market view.

Analyst expectations had been for the company to post pretax profit of 57 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.

