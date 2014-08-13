LONDON Aug 13 Car dealership chain Lookers
, expects to post 2014 pretax profit of just over 60
million pounds ($100.9 million), CEO Andy Bruce told Reuters on
Wednesday, higher than current analyst forecasts.
"We'll now be expected to nudge over 60 (million pounds) for
the year which is OK with us," he said.
The company reported posted record first-half results
earlier on Wednesday and said it was on track to beat the
current market view.
Analyst expectations had been for the company to post pretax
profit of 57 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters
consensus forecast.
($1 = 0.5945 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)