LONDON, March 5 London-listed car dealer Lookers reported a 27 percent jump in annual profits on strong new car sales in Britain and as its spare parts business recovered, and it forecast further growth this year.

The company on Wednesday posted pretax profit of 43.9 million pounds ($73.2 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, compared to the 34.3 million it made in the year earlier period.

The owner of the Lookers, Taggarts and Charles Hurst brands also raised its total dividend for the year by 10 percent to 2.58 pence.

"Lookers is well placed to take advantage of future growth in the new and used car markets and increased demand for aftersales and parts which gives us further confidence that we can continue to grow the business in 2014," chief executive Andy Bruce said.

Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of about 500 million pounds, traded up 3 percent at 133.8 pence. They have risen 59 percent over the last 12 months.

The company said it had made a good start to the year, with trading to date being ahead of its own expectations and last year.

Forecasts from Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders suggest that growth in the country's new car market will slow this year to around 1 percent from 10.8 percent last year.

Lookers, which also sells used cars, has benefited from a recovery in the new vehicle market, which rose to its highest level since 2007 last year, bucking a weak European trend, boosted by cheap finance deals and the billions of pounds in compensation consumers have received from banks for past insurance mis-selling.

Britain overtook France in 2012 as Europe's second-biggest new car market after Germany.

The company has grown profits for five successive years, outperforming the country's wider car sales market which showed steep falls in 2008 and 2009.

Rival British car dealer Pendragon also posted higher profits for 2013 and said in February it expected another strong year this year.