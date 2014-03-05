LONDON, March 5 London-listed car dealer Lookers
reported a 27 percent jump in annual profits on strong
new car sales in Britain and as its spare parts business
recovered, and it forecast further growth this year.
The company on Wednesday posted pretax profit of 43.9
million pounds ($73.2 million) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31,
compared to the 34.3 million it made in the year earlier period.
The owner of the Lookers, Taggarts and Charles Hurst brands
also raised its total dividend for the year by 10 percent to
2.58 pence.
"Lookers is well placed to take advantage of future growth
in the new and used car markets and increased demand for
aftersales and parts which gives us further confidence that we
can continue to grow the business in 2014," chief executive Andy
Bruce said.
Shares in the company, which has a market capitalisation of
about 500 million pounds, traded up 3 percent at 133.8 pence.
They have risen 59 percent over the last 12 months.
The company said it had made a good start to the year, with
trading to date being ahead of its own expectations and last
year.
Forecasts from Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers and
Traders suggest that growth in the country's new car market will
slow this year to around 1 percent from 10.8 percent last year.
Lookers, which also sells used cars, has benefited from a
recovery in the new vehicle market, which rose to its highest
level since 2007 last year, bucking a weak European trend,
boosted by cheap finance deals and the billions of pounds in
compensation consumers have received from banks for past
insurance mis-selling.
Britain overtook France in 2012 as Europe's second-biggest
new car market after Germany.
The company has grown profits for five successive years,
outperforming the country's wider car sales market which showed
steep falls in 2008 and 2009.
Rival British car dealer Pendragon also posted higher
profits for 2013 and said in February it expected another strong
year this year.