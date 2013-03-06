LONDON, March 6 Lookers PLC : * Auto alert - Lookers Plc total dividend 2.35 pence per share * Auto alert - Lookers Plc final dividend 1.55 pence per share * Profit before tax increased to £35.3 million (2011: £31.4 million) * Total dividend per share up 8% at 2.35P (2011: 2.18P) * Confident can continue to grow in 2013, despite short term market conditions

remain challenging * New financial year results so far being ahead of both budget and the prior

year