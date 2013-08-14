LONDON Aug 14 British car dealership chain Lookers posted a big jump in first half profit and said the recovery in its home market meant it was confident it would achieve a strong full-year performance.

The firm, which also owns Scottish brand Taggarts and the Charles Hurst brand in Northern Ireland, said on Wednesday adjusted pretax profit for the six months to June 30 rose 19.5 percent to 28.8 million pounds ($44.53 million) on revenue up 20.3 percent to 1.24 billion pounds.

While sales have been sluggish across much of continental Europe against a backdrop of unemployment and government austerity measures, sales in Britain have remained robust, notching up a 16th straight month of gains in June.

Lookers also announced on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Peter Jones would retire on December 31, 2013 and will be replaced by its Chief Operating Officer Andy Bruce.

Lookers, which has 126 franchise dealerships, said core retail new car sales grew by 19 percent on a like-for-like basis, 2 percent ahead of the UK market, with used car sales volumes up 22 percent and margins up on both. Turnover in its parts division also returned to growth with a 3 percent rise.

"The recovery in the UK new car market provide opportunities for additional growth and we are confident that the group should make further progress this year," the firm said, adding it had a healthy order book for the delivery of new cars in September.

Earlier this month British dealer Pendragon posted a 24 percent jump in first half profit and the industry's trade body, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, revised up its forecasts for total car sales in 2013.

Shares in Lookers, which also raised its interim dividend by 10 percent to 0.88 pence per share, closed at 128.50 pence on Tuesday, up 98 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 500 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6468 British pounds)