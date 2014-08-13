Aug 13 Mobile security company Lookout Inc said it raised $150 million from a group of investors including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

San Francisco-based Lookout, whose customers include AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc, said the latest round of financing was led by T.Rowe Price Associates Inc.

The company, which plans to extend its platform to large enterprises, was advised by Allen & Co LLC in the funding.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)