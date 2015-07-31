STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish cash handling firm
Loomis reported second-quarter core profit and
organic growth below market expectations on Friday and said it
was optimistic about potential acquisitions.
Loomis' earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA), adjusted for items affecting comparability, rose to 397
million Swedish crowns ($46 million) from 333 million a year ago
but were below forecasts of 415 million.
Like-for-like sales grew 1 percent, lower than expectations
of 2 percent growth. Loomis, which had sales of 13.5 billion
crowns in 2014, offers solutions for cash handling mainly to
banks and retailers in 20 countries.
($1 = 8.6063 Swedish crowns)
