BOSTON, Oct 22 A top Loomis, Sayles & Co bond fund manager has left the firm to take a job with cross-town rival Eaton Vance Corp, a spokeswoman for Boston-based Loomis said on Mon day.

Kathleen C. Gaffney, 50, had been a co-manager of mutual funds, including the $22 billion Loomis, Sayles Bond Fund, which she had run with Dan Fuss, the firm's high-profile fixed income manager, since 1997.

Gaffney stepped down from that fund and four others, according to a securities filing on Monday. Including the five funds and others, including offshore vehicles, Gaffney had co-managed a total of $84 billion, said Loomis, Sayles spokeswoman Erin Heard.

She did not have more information.

A spokeswoman for Eaton Vance did not immediately return messages.

Loomis, Sayles is a unit of Natixis Global Asset Management. Heard said Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire.

He will continue to run products with co-managers, including Matthew Eagan, 46, and Elaine Stokes, who is 47. Both became co-managers with Fuss and Gaffney in 2007.

The filing showing Gaffney's departure from the funds was first reported by Investment News.