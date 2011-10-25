TAIPEI Oct 25 U.S. treasuries remained expensive even after a recent sell-off, according to the vice chairman of U.S. bond fund Loomis Sayles, and the company will probably avoid them for now.

Dan Fuss, who oversees $150 billion in fixed-income assets for Loomis Sayles, told a briefing in Taipei on Tuesday that his firm sold U.S. treasuries in August and has stayed in corporate bonds and non-U.S. government bonds since.

"We'll probably stay away from U.S. treasuries until relatively they are cheap again," he said.

"There has been a sell-off recently, but they are still very expensive," he said.

Fuss also said he expected Europe would arrange to have Greece excluded from the euro for some indefinite time, as it seeks a rescue for the country, but Greece would stay in the European union for political reasons. (Reporting by Faith Hung)