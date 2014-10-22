Oct 22 Loomis Sayles Investments Asia Pte Ltd
appointed Michael Chang as the director of institutional
services, Asia.
Chang will help in building strategic relationships for
Loomis Sayles in North Asia and will support the development of
investment strategies and products for Natixis Global Asset
Management (NGAM), the parent company of Loomis Sayles,
throughout Asia.
Chang will report to Paul Ong, managing director of Loomis
Sayles Investments Asia and head of the Loomis Sayles Singapore
office. He will also report to John Gallagher, executive vice
president and director of institutional services for the
company's U.S., Canadian, UK and Singapore offices.
Chang was most recently the managing director of NGAM
Taiwan.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)