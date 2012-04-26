WASHINGTON, April 26 Real estate information provider CoStar Group Inc won U.S. antitrust approval to buy LoopNet Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

CoStar had announced the $860 million deal in April 2011.

To win approval, CoStar agreed to sell LoopNet's interest in Xceligent, which provides data on U.S. commercial real estate, the FTC said.

LoopNet operates the most popular commercial real estate listings database in the United States, the FTC said. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)