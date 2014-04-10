LONDON, April 10 Britain's Co-operative Group confirmed Paul Myners, a former government minister appointed four months ago to revive the scandal-hit group, had quit, making him the second top executive to walk away from the 170-year-old mutual in two months.

The Co-op, which owns supermarkets and a stake in a bank, said on Thursday that Myners, the group's senior independent director, would not see election for his position at the company's annual general meeting on May 17. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)