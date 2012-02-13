BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies expect positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
PARIS Feb 13 L'Oreal said billionaire Liliane Bettencourt, 89, who owns 30 percent of the French cosmetics group, is stepping down from the board of directors and will be replaced by her 25-year-old grandson Jean-Victor Meyers.
Meyers studied economics and management in France and in the United States and over the last two years spent several months with L'Oreal's divisions in France and abroad, L'Oreal said in a statement on Monday.
He has been a member of the supervisory board of Tethys, the Bettencourt family holding, since January 2011. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Laurence Frost)
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals