UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian beauty products maker Natura Cosméticos SA will take on loans from a group of banks to help fund the 1-billion-euro purchase of L'Oreal's The Body Shop Unit, executives said in a conference call on Friday.
The loans, denominated in the Brazilian real and other currencies, will be amortized in a "reasonable" period, Chief Executive Officer João Paulo Ferreira said. Natura will provide full payment upon signing the deal, executives added. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources