AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
PARIS, June 9 French cosmetics and luxury goods group L'Oreal has started talks with Brazilian make-up company Natura Cosmeticos over selling its Body Shop business, L'Oreal said on Friday.
L'Oreal added in a statement that the companies' proposed transaction placed an enterprise value of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) on The Body Shop business.
L'Oreal said earlier this year that it was reviewing its strategy for The Body Shop, which it bought for 652 million pounds in 2006, and the sale of the business had attracted a wide range of bidders.
Founded in 1976 by British entrepreneur Anita Roddick, the company was a pioneer in the ethical beauty industry but has since fallen victim to increased competition from newcomers also offering similar products based on natural ingredients and no animal-testing.
($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta ; Editing by Matthias Blamont)
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.