PARIS Nov 29 L'Oreal said its board decided on Friday to buy back up to 500 million euros ($681 million) of the cosmetics group's shares between now and the end of March.

"The shares bought back through this programme will be intended for cancellation," L'Oreal said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)