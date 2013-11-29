UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 29 L'Oreal said its board decided on Friday to buy back up to 500 million euros ($681 million) of the cosmetics group's shares between now and the end of March.
"The shares bought back through this programme will be intended for cancellation," L'Oreal said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources