(Adds details from announcement and context)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI May 26 L'Oreal SA will
reduce prices of most of its imported products in China to boost
domestic sales, the French cosmetics giant said on Tuesday,
after China said a day earlier it will cut import tariffs on
goods, including skincare products.
China announced on Monday a reduction in import tariffs on
consumer goods, including skincare products, some Western-style
apparel and diapers from June 1, potentially giving a fillip to
global brands and bolstering domestic consumption amid faltering
economic growth.
"We have decided to actively respond to this decision by
lowering the prices of most of our imported products, as we
believe it will encourage domestic consumption," L'Oreal said in
a statement sent to Reuters.
The Ministry of Finance said it will lower import taxes by
an average of over 50 percent as an "important measure to create
stable growth and push forward structural reform", following a
call by China's cabinet to help stoke domestic spending at a
time when record numbers of cash-rich Chinese tourists are
splurging overseas.
L'Oreal is the market leader in China's $25 billion skincare
sector which is set to grow to $35 billion by 2019, according to
market researcher Euromonitor. L'Oreal held 13 percent of the
market last year, ahead of Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd and
Olay-owner Procter & Gamble Co.
The French company said it welcomed the decision by China's
government to lower custom duties on imported skincare products
to 2 percent from 5 percent, although it added that lower
customs duties generally have "limited impact on retail price".
Chinese consumers often grumble about paying higher prices
for goods than in other markets, partly due to steep import
taxes. Analysts say consumers in China pay around 20 percent
more for luxury goods than their counterparts in Europe.
French fashion house Chanel cut prices in China in March to
counter the decline of the euro and discourage customers from
buying fakes.
(Editing by Kazunori Takada and Muralikumar Anantharaman)