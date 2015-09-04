PARIS, Sept 4 French cosmetics group L'Oreal
has lowered its forecast for the market this year to
around 3.5 percent from a previous range of 3.5 to 4 percent, a
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Shares in L'Oreal extended their declines, falling around
3.6 percent.
Asked about market talk concerning forecasts for the group's
own performance, the spokeswoman said: "There was no warning on
sales."
A Paris-based trader had told Reuters there was market talk
that L'Oreal had issued a sales warning at road shows in London
and Paris earlier this week because of concerns about a slowdown
in China.
L'Oreal said on July 30 that it expects sales growth to
accelerate in the second half as demand in Western Europe and
the United States improves.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Andrew
Callus)