BRUSSELS Dec 5 Nearly all of L'Oreal's growth comes from outside Europe, giving it opportunities despite the economic crisis in the region, its chief executive said on Monday.

"In our case, there is definitely a crisis in Europe, but at the same time there is a huge opportunity, as we have never seen before, in 75 percent of the planet," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a conference in Brussels.

He said 95 percent of the company's growth is outside its home continent. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)