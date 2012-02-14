PARIS Feb 14 As L'Oreal heiress
Liliane Bettencourt fought to keep control of her
17-billion-euro fortune, one of her grandsons regularly visited
France's richest woman at her suburban Paris mansion to provide
emotional support.
Now, months after she lost that legal battle, 25-year-old
Jean-Victor Meyers is replacing his grandmother as a director of
the cosmetics giant her father founded.
It is the unassuming Meyers' latest reward for his
long-standing loyalty and role as family peacemaker.
He was put in charge of the heiress' physical well-being
last October after his mother won a long-running legal battle
with Bettencourt to control the fortune. A judge declared the
89-year-old daughter of L'Oreal's founder to be mentally unfit.
Meyers, described as "well-bred" and "discreet" by sources
close to the matter, is an enigma for watchers of L'Oreal
strategy in the cosmetics world.
The eldest son of Bettencourt's estranged daughter Francoise
Bettencourt-Meyers and her husband Jean-Pierre Meyers will now
join both his parents on L'Oreal's board and is not expected to
dissent from the family line.
"Jean-Victor is the favourite grandson. He has been raised
in a cocoon and I hardly see him going against the will of his
mother," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Described as very close to his grandmother, Meyers has been
a member of the supervisory board of Bettencourt family holding
company Tethys since January 2011.
That appointment was the first disruption in the sheltered
life of a privileged young man who spent his holidays on the
Megeve slopes in the French Alps or at the family country home
of Arcouest in Britanny.
A BLANK SHEET
"He hardly knows anything about the hardships of life and
has not much business experience," one source said of Meyers. He
studied economics and management at the Institut Superieur de
Gestion -- not among the elite colleges usually favoured by the
upper echelons of French finance.
He took summer courses at St. John's University in New York
and UCLA.
In addition, his resume mentions a 2006 summer job at the
French Red Cross and a 2009 sales stint at luxury leather goods
maker Louis Vuitton on Paris' elegant avenue Montaigne.
Over the last two years, he spent several months with
L'Oreal's divisions in France and abroad.
Another source close to the company described him as "smart"
and "very mature" for his tender age.
L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Tuesday that
the replacement of Bettencourt, 89, by her grandson on the board
signalled the family's continuing commitment to the cosmetics
group.
Agon said the generation change would have no effect on a
shareholder agreement between the family and Swiss food group
Nestle, which owns about 30 percent of L'Oreal, over
the company's future.
The three family representatives on the board would continue
to vote as a block, he said.
Bettencourt lost control of her business affairs --
including her 30 percent in L'Oreal -- to her daughter in an
October judgment on the basis of a medical examination that
concluded she was suffering from a form of
dementia.
