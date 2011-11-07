* Q3 sales 4.94 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 4.95 bln

* Q3 sales up 4.8 pct like-for-like

* Confirms 2011 targets

* CEO says Q4 to be similar to Q3 (Adds detail, CEO comments)

By James Regan

PARIS, Nov 7 L'Oreal's (OREP.PA) third-quarter revenue rose 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis as strong luxury sales offset lacklustre mass market demand, a pace the French cosmetics maker's head said was likely to be maintained for the rest of the year.

The maker of perfumes, cosmetics and creams, whose sales were in line with forecasts, reiterated its full-year goal to outperform the market and increase sales and profitability.

Revenue rose to 4.94 billion euros ($6.79 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, as high-end cosmetics like Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfume outperformed mass market products like Garnier shampoo.

"The fourth quarter should be more or less in the same vein as the third," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a conference call, adding: "We are cautious for the fourth quarter. You know the world right now is quite unpredictable so we prefer to be cautious."

The group was expected to post sales of 4.95 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 12 analysts in a Reuters poll.

The results were "broadly in-line with market expectations," Sanford Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said in a research note. "However, management's description of these results as 'good' is stretching matters..."

Wood noted that the growth was significantly below that shown by rivals like Estee Lauder (EL.N) and Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS), adding that he wondered "how long investors will be prepared to give L'Oreal its elevated valuations given such relatively lacklustre results."

L'Oreal is benefiting from the overall resilience of the luxury industry in the face of an uncertain global economy. Its luxury division posted 8.8 percent quarterly like-for-like growth, contributing just over a quarter of sales.

LVMH (LVMH.PA), the world's largest luxury goods group, saw its perfumes and cosmetics achieve 10 percent organic growth in the first nine months of the year, it said last month. [ID:nHUGCJLZPa]

Last week, high-end Estee Lauder, whose brands include Clinique and MAC, raised its targets for the year after strong demand for its make-up and skin-care products helped it beat quarterly estimates with net sales up 14 percent excluding foreign currency. [ID:nL4E7M31W6]

"Around the world you still have many, many people with a lot of money and these people they want to spend their money and they want to buy good beauty products ... and for the moment it's true that we don't see any slowing down of this trend," L'Oreal CEO Agon said.

Estee Lauder said demand was particularly robust in Asia, including in China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, while it was confident about its business in Europe thanks to market share gains despite a tough consumer spending climate.

L'Oreal pointed to strong luxury demand in the United States, South Korea, China and Hong Kong.

Growth in consumer brands like Garnier and Maybelline slowed to 3.4 percent on a like-for-like basis in the third quarter from 5.2 percent in the first half, L'Oreal said.

Overall, growth was dominated by demand in Asia, Latin America and North America, though the third quarter saw a deceleration in Brazil and a slowdown compared with the first half in North America.

Weakness continued in Europe, particularly in Eastern Europe, though the region saw a slight improvement in the third quarter against the first six months of the year on a like-for-like basis.

Agon said the situation in Eastern Europe and Russia was gradually improving and that L'Oreal should be able to grow again there in 2012.

As for its share of the European market, Agon added: "This year, we are not growing share in Europe so far ... I believe that we are going to gain share again in Western Europe next year." ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Editing by Christian Plumb)