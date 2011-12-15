EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 7)
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Finalises Pacific Bioscience Laboratories buy
* No financial details given
PARIS Dec 15 L'Oreal said on Thursday it has finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover.
L'Oreal said it planned to step up the roll-out of Pacific Bioscience's products, which included the Clarisonic electric face brush, into international markets.
No financial details were given.
BERLIN, Feb 7 German discounter Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent's biggest retailers, has replaced its chief executive for the second time in less than three years because of differences over strategy.
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The Center for Auto Safety and five other groups filed a lawsuit against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday for allowing used cars to be advertised as "certified" or safe despite being the target of an outstanding safety recall.