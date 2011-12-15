* Finalises Pacific Bioscience Laboratories buy

PARIS Dec 15 L'Oreal said on Thursday it has finalised the acquisition of Pacific Bioscience Laboratories Inc., a specialist in sonic skin care after shareholders of the U.S. company approved the takeover.

L'Oreal said it planned to step up the roll-out of Pacific Bioscience's products, which included the Clarisonic electric face brush, into international markets.

No financial details were given.

