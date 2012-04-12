* Sales in emerging markets top sales in Western Europe

PARIS, April 12 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal reported 6.4 percent like-for-like revenue growth for the first quarter, lifted by big-spending consumers in emerging markets and renewed appetite for luxury goods.

Strong luxury sales, particularly in Asia, and a recovering market in North America offset lacklustre mass market and luxury demand in southern Europe, which has been hit particularly hard by the financial crisis.

Emerging markets reported 2.09 billion euros ($2.75 billion)in sales for the quarter, eclipsing for the first time Western Europe, which reported sales of 1.95 billion euros.

L'Oreal, the maker of Garnier shampoo, Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent cosmetics, also said it was confident it would outperform its rivals in 2012 and grow sales and profits.

"These first months augur well for the year," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement.

FIGHTING FOR SHARE IN ASIA

L'Oreal and rivals including Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever and Estee Lauder are jockeying for market share in an increasingly competitive Asian market to offset slow growth in Europe.

While L'Oreal reported that quarterly sales in North America grew 6.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, the company is looking to emerging markets for growth that will outpace its competitors.

The luxury division's sales grew 12.2 percent on a like-for-like basis. L'Oreal said its luxury brand Lancome had done especially well with two serums - pricey forms of face creams - and Yves Saint Laurent lipsticks.

In a conference call with analysts, Agon said all the luxury brands had performed well in the quarter, with Lancome up 14 percent and Kiehl's up 30 percent.

He also said the launch of luxury brands had done well, which would help the company grow faster than rivals for the year.

"As they say in gardening, we have green fingers at the moment," he said.

While the sales rise outpaced some analysts' expectations, there is a question over whether L'Oreal can sustain this level of growth.

"We consider that it is still too early get excited about the potential for L'Oreal to grow consistently at 6-8 percent," Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said in a statement, adding that the stock could rise tomorrow.

The company also is struggling to show the same kind of growth in its largest division, consumer products, which sells Garnier, L'Oreal Paris and Maybelline.

Consumer-product sales grew just 5.1 percent like-for-like in the quarter, pulled down in part by the "difficult" situation in southern European, L'Oreal said. Consumer-product growth is picking up in Eastern Europe, it said. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Lionel Laurent and John Wallace)