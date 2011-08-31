* L'Oreal says to keep cash for acquisitions

PARIS, Aug 31 French cosmetics maker L'Oreal is seeing some signs of economic concerns impacting consumption in Western Europe, it said on Wednesday after it posted first-half margins below forecasts.

The maker of Lancome creams and Yves Saint Laurent perfumes said trading in Western Europe has become difficult to predict as worries grow about consumer spending slowing because of tax increases to help cut public debt.

"The consumption of mass market (products) in July in Western Europe has not been extraordinary," L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a press conference on the group's half-year results at its Paris headquarters.

He added that market trends in July were "not brilliant."

However, he expected the growth of the global cosmetics market in the second half to be similar to that of the first, or 4.1 percent, and reiterated L'Oreal's goal in 2011 to beat the market.

Agon acknowledged L'Oreal's competitive position in Eastern Europe had come under attack with sales in Russia, its ninth biggest market, down 3.2 percent on a comparable basis in the first half.

He said the group had drawn up a plan to fight back. "We had several problems including competitive pressure, our marketing mix was not right and the timing of product launches was unfavourable," Agon said.

Late on Tuesday L'Oreal published half-year results which revealed a drop in operating margin to 16.8 percent which it blamed on higher research and advertising costs.

Most analysts had expected it to rise slightly to 17.5 percent against 17.3 percent last year.

Some analysts said the lower margin meant investors' earnings forecasts for the group could be trimmed. Others said they were concerned about L'Oreal losing market share in big markets such as Eastern Europe.

"We see L'Oreal's disappointing performance in the first half as worrying, given that the step-up in marketing support and product development in the first half has not yet translated into meaningful market share gains," Nomura said in a note.

"The company continues to lose share in Western Europe, Eastern Europe and in the premium cosmetics segment in North America."

L'Oreal Finance Director Christian Mulliez said the group's margins in the second half would increase significantly to meet its target of improving profitability in 2011 against 2010.

Asked if the group was considering buying back shares, Agon hinted that this was not on the agenda, saying: "We wish to preserve our financial flexibility to make an acquisition when the moment comes."

Agon declined to say in which sector or regions L'Oreal wished to make acquisitions.

Mulliez also said that the group wished to preserve cash to pay a sizeable dividend which "will not disappoint you."

L'Oreal shares, which fell 3 percent in early trade, were down 0.8 percent at 76.40 euros by 1234 GMT.

