* No change in spending so far in Western Europe, US-CEO
* Luxury sales leading charge-CEO
* U.S. sales will grow organically, not through M&A
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Oct 7 L'Oreal (OREP.PA) Chief
Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the French cosmetics group's U.S.
and European shoppers have not pulled back in recent months
despite the debt crisis roiling Europe, with sales of its most
expensive items rising most.
"For the beauty consumption, we are not seeing any major
shift so far" Agon said about spending trends since June in the
United States and Europe, the company's biggest markets, at a
news conference in New York.
Agon added that he remained confident about the company's
full-year performance. L'Oreal is set to report quarterly
results in four weeks.
Agon's comments contrasted with those of his counterpart at
rival Clarins, Philip Shearer, who last week told Reuters that
sales in Western Europe have slowed and could worsen, saying
some of its European buyers were debt-laden retailers that
could suffer in a credit squeeze. [ID:nL5E7KS6OU]
Agon said sales of L'Oreal's high end products were holding
up best.
"The rebound in luxury is continuing," he said, echoing
comments by Hermes (HRMS.PA) CEO Patrick Thomas, who told
Reuters on Sunday that Europe's somber economic outlook was not
affecting sales so far. [ID:nL5E7L20L7]
Upscale U.S. department store chains Saks Inc SKS.N and
Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) on Thursday reported September sales that
easily surpassed Wall Street forecasts.
L'Oreal, whose brands include Kiehl's, Redken and
Maybelline, has a goal of winning 70 million new customers in
the United States, where it gets 20 percent of its sales, over
time. Last year, U.S. sales came to $4.8 billion.
"We believe that this market, despite the uncertainties of
the economy, will stay dynamic," Agon said.
The head of L'Oreal's U.S. division, Frederic Roze, said
those gains would come "primarily" through natural growth,
rather than by buying other brands. He singled out nail
products and men's products as large opportunities.
Nonetheless, Agon pointed out that L'Oreal has all the cash
it needs to make acquisitions if it chooses to.
L'Oreal shares were up 1.1 percent in Paris trading.
