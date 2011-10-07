* No change in spending so far in Western Europe, US-CEO

* Luxury sales leading charge-CEO

* U.S. sales will grow organically, not through M&A

By Phil Wahba

NEW YORK, Oct 7 L'Oreal (OREP.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said the French cosmetics group's U.S. and European shoppers have not pulled back in recent months despite the debt crisis roiling Europe, with sales of its most expensive items rising most.

"For the beauty consumption, we are not seeing any major shift so far" Agon said about spending trends since June in the United States and Europe, the company's biggest markets, at a news conference in New York.

Agon added that he remained confident about the company's full-year performance. L'Oreal is set to report quarterly results in four weeks.

Agon's comments contrasted with those of his counterpart at rival Clarins, Philip Shearer, who last week told Reuters that sales in Western Europe have slowed and could worsen, saying some of its European buyers were debt-laden retailers that could suffer in a credit squeeze. [ID:nL5E7KS6OU]

Agon said sales of L'Oreal's high end products were holding up best.

"The rebound in luxury is continuing," he said, echoing comments by Hermes (HRMS.PA) CEO Patrick Thomas, who told Reuters on Sunday that Europe's somber economic outlook was not affecting sales so far. [ID:nL5E7L20L7]

Upscale U.S. department store chains Saks Inc SKS.N and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) on Thursday reported September sales that easily surpassed Wall Street forecasts.

L'Oreal, whose brands include Kiehl's, Redken and Maybelline, has a goal of winning 70 million new customers in the United States, where it gets 20 percent of its sales, over time. Last year, U.S. sales came to $4.8 billion.

"We believe that this market, despite the uncertainties of the economy, will stay dynamic," Agon said.

The head of L'Oreal's U.S. division, Frederic Roze, said those gains would come "primarily" through natural growth, rather than by buying other brands. He singled out nail products and men's products as large opportunities.

Nonetheless, Agon pointed out that L'Oreal has all the cash it needs to make acquisitions if it chooses to.

L'Oreal shares were up 1.1 percent in Paris trading. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, additional writing by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by Christian Plumb and Tim Dobbyn)